Oscars: A Star Is Corn, Bohemian Raspberry and more dishes for your viewing party

The 91st Academy Awards ceremony is upon us, which means it's time to host a very special Oscar-themed banquet. Starved for inspiration? Feel free to try any of the dishes below, and don’t forget to vote for your Flavourite.
Appetizers
Clam Rockwell
Greens Book
Olives Colman
The Salad of Buster Scruggs
Entrees
Bradley Grouper
Canned You Ever Forgive Meat
Ham Elliott
If Veal Street Could Talk
Isle of Hot Dogs
Quail County This Morning, This Evening
A Quiet Plaice
Side Dishes
A Star Is Corn
Black Pancit
Bready Player One
Marinara de Tavira (with Roma Tomatoes)
Of Fathers and Buns
Swiss Chard E. Grant
Yogurt Lanthimos
Spike Leeks
Desserts
Alfonso Macuaróns
Adam McCake
Berry Poppins Returns
Bohemian Raspberry
Brie Solo
Viggo S’moretensen
Beverages
Christian Ale
Cider-Man: Into the Cider-Verse
Mary Queen of Scotch
Melissa McCartea
Pawel Pawlikoffee
Rummy Malek
Schnappslifters
Leftovers
Wurst Rewarmed