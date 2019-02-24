Advertisement

Oscars: A Star Is Corn, Bohemian Raspberry and more dishes for your viewing party

By
| Film Critic |
Feb 24, 2019 | 2:55 PM
Food displayed at the 89th Academy Awards. (Valerie Macon / AFP / Getty Images)

The 91st Academy Awards ceremony is upon us, which means it's time to host a very special Oscar-themed banquet. Starved for inspiration? Feel free to try any of the dishes below, and don’t forget to vote for your Flavourite.

Appetizers

Clam Rockwell

Greens Book

Olives Colman

The Salad of Buster Scruggs

Entrees

Bradley Grouper

Canned You Ever Forgive Meat

Ham Elliott

If Veal Street Could Talk

Isle of Hot Dogs

Quail County This Morning, This Evening

A Quiet Plaice

Side Dishes

A Star Is Corn

Black Pancit

Bready Player One

Marinara de Tavira (with Roma Tomatoes)

Of Fathers and Buns

Swiss Chard E. Grant

Yogurt Lanthimos

Spike Leeks

Desserts

Alfonso Macuaróns

Adam McCake

Berry Poppins Returns

Bohemian Raspberry

Brie Solo

Viggo S’moretensen

Beverages

Christian Ale

Cider-Man: Into the Cider-Verse

Mary Queen of Scotch

Melissa McCartea

Pawel Pawlikoffee

Rummy Malek

Schnappslifters

Leftovers

Wurst Rewarmed

