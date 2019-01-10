The latest motion picture academy drama: Will there be an Oscars host?

Other awards shows have also occasionally dispensed with hosts. The Tony Awards, for example, have gone without formal emcees three times in the past 20 years, and the Grammys have had eight host-free ceremonies in the same timeframe. One clear concern for both the academy and ABC, however, is that an awards show with no single face to represent it is more challenging to promote — something further complicated by the fact that much of the content of the show will be up in the air until all of the presenters and participants have been lined up.