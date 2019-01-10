Our picks for Oscar's best original song category (and yes, Lady Gaga's 'Shallow' is included)

Should the power ballad from Bradley Cooper’s “A Star Is Born” remake win the Oscar, the song would follow “Evergreen” — Barbra Streisand’s gentle acoustic theme from her 1976 version of “Star” — into the film academy’s record books; not only that, but like “Evergreen” four decades ago, “Shallow” is also up for record and song of the year at next month’s Grammys. (Streisand’s tune took the song trophy but lost record to the Eagles’ “Hotel California.”)