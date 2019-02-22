Your all-Oscars TV viewing guide

If you love the Academy Awards, you can revel in the hoopla from the comfort of your couch, starting Oscars Sunday morning until past midnight when after-parties coverage starts to merge with the networks’ morning-show reports from giddy, up-all-night correspondents.
Oscars Countdown: The Red Carpet Live
It’s the first of ABC’s three “pre-game” shows, featuring interviews with nominees, presenters and performers arriving for the awards ceremony; Chris Connelly, T.J. Holmes and Janai Norman host.
10 a.m. ABC
E! Countdown to the Red Carpet
E! hosts, experts and special guests provide a pop culture guide for Hollywood’s most fashion-conscious awards ceremony.
10 a.m. E!
Countdown to Gold: Getting Ready
A look at the fashion, fragrances, makeup and accessories that go into getting ready for the Academy Awards.
12:30 and 3:30 p.m. KTLA
Live From the Oscars
Hometown reporter interviews with the stars on the red carpet. Hosts Sam Rubin and Jessica Holmes.
1 p.m. KTLA
On the Red Carpet at the Oscars
ABC’s Academy Awards red carpet show includes interviews with nominees and presenters as they arrive at the Dolby Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard.
1:30 p.m. ABC
E! Live From the Red Carpet Extensive Oscars coverage on E! and online.
2 p.m. E!
Oscars Opening Ceremony: Live From the Red Carpet
The highest-profile interviews with nominees, presenters and performers arriving for the Academy Awards ceremony.
3:30 p.m. ABC
The Oscars
Live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, performers include Adam Lambert performs with Queen, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, Bette Midler and more. Get full tune-in on the big show as well as a list of presenters and nominees here.
5 p.m. ABC
On the Red Carpet After the Awards
Interviews with the award winners; coverage of the after-Oscars celebrations.
8 p.m. ABC
E! After Party
A breakdown of the Oscars’ most memorable moments, from the winners and snubs to the fashion standouts and performances.
10 p.m. E!
On the Red Carpet After Dark
Live from the after-parties.
11:35 p.m. ABC