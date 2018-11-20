Review: Taron Egerton and Jamie Foxx headline a radicalized 'Robin Hood'

It's in battle that Robin meets his best ally, who starts as an enemy. Jamie Foxx plays a Moor warrior who stows away to England to revenge his son's death, and engages Robin to help him do it. He lets Robin call him John and trains the young lord to infiltrate the inner circle of the Sheriff (Ben Mendelsohn) while robbing the coffers blind, disguised as The Hood. The idea is to take the whole enterprise down from the inside, choking off the funding of the war earned through brutal taxation. There's even a fun little Reagan-era Iran-Contra twist to that.