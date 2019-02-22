Review: Faith-based ‘Run the Race,’ executive produced by Tim Tebow, drops the ball

Zach Truett (Tanner Stine) is the superstar running back for Bessemer High, with hopes of turning his touchdowns into a ticket out of town. After his mother’s death, he and his brother Dave (Evan Hofer) have to fend for themselves after their alcoholic father (Kristoffer Polaha) abandoned them, and a scholarship is their only way out. But an injury soon sidelines Zach, and devout Dave thinks he can both bring his wayward brother back to the church and catch the notice of college scouts with his speed on the track.