‘The Last Black Man in San Francisco,’ ‘The Report’ and the art of keeping a Sundance crowd off-balance

At the heart of the movie is an intricately designed Victorian house that Jimmie spends a lot of time painting and working on, to the chagrin of some of the residents. They couldn’t care less about Jimmie’s claim that his grandfather built the house back in the 1940s, or his dream that it will one day belong to his family again. The dream may be a futile one, but that makes “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” only all the more poignant: It’s a movie about how our worlds shape our identity and what it means to really love a city, even when the city doesn’t necessarily love you back.