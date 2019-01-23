How a daughter turned her mother's decline into the impressive Sundance short 'Sundowners'

“If you move a spoon in my house, I have a breakdown,” Bob reports, “and my daughter brings like 14 people to shoot a movie in my house,” a place where in addition to everything else the wiring was so old “they had me do a 360-degree video, shooting all the outlets in the living room. The house was not exactly equipped for a modern film shoot. If we blew a fuse, all of Carmel would go black.”