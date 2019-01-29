Sundance drama 'The Report' dramatizes Senate battle over post-9/11 torture

“It felt good to be a part of something like this,” Driver, who flew to Sundance directly from the set of the next “Star Wars” installment, said on the afternoon before the premiere. “Just someone who had such strength of character ... you kind of hope that these people exist in the world. I want a Dan Jones driving my car. You kind of hope that there are these people who have such moral conviction that are locked in a room somewhere against whatever odds they have stacked against them.”