Review: Wickedly entertaining 'The Favourite' forms a perfect triangle in Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone

Our feelings are expertly tugged this way and that, and the Irish cinematographer Robbie Ryan (“American Honey”) brilliantly visualizes the sense of flux as he sends us hurtling from one end of the queen’s chamber to the other. The camera is forever in motion, stalking Abigail from behind as she makes her way down a corridor and partaking of Anne’s girlish glee as Sarah pushes her around in her wheeled throne. For all its exquisite furnishings and wall-to-wall tapestries, to say nothing of Sandy Powell’s supremely distinctive costumes, “The Favourite” never feels merely sumptuous or painterly. The bygone world it shows us is fiercely, almost viscerally present.