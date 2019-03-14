Review: ‘The Highwaymen’ comes at the Bonnie and Clyde chase from a grimmer angle

“Highwaymen” confronts the cost of violence. Even an angry fistfight leads to regret. These two have blood on their hands from their storied Ranger past, and neither has washed it off. That sobriety casts the famous outlaw couple in quite a different light than what the Penn film, or the adoration of their contemporaneous fans, shined upon them. They’re killers, and that’s no laughing matter. Framed thus, their celebrity disturbs — despite the film’s obvious sympathy with the average folks struggling to get by, rooting for these two who seem to be beating the system. The film’s true feelings about this idolization are best expressed in the dialogue-less aftermath of their downfall.