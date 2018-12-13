Review: Lars von Trier's 'The House That Jack Built' is mostly empty

As Jack’s victims, Uma Thurman and Siobhan Fallon Hogan aren’t given much to do except serve as functionaries of the story, while Sofie Grabol makes a stronger emotional impression as a woman attempting to protect her two sons. It is Riley Keough who is allowed to seem like the fullest character in the entire movie as a woman coming to realize what her fate is about to be. If Keough’s character, or any of Jack’s victims, had been given more consideration by Von Trier’s storytelling, it would provide a welcome counterbalance to Jack’s egomaniacal musings and rantings, giving the movie a stronger core and its examination of Jack’s true self a clearer focus. (Keough also gets the movie’s best line when she says simply, “You’re weird.”)