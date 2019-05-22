Review: Allison Williams is darkly divine in ‘The Perfection’

One thing is for certain: The Allison Williams Scream Queen evolution is one of the most exciting current trends in cinema. After her brilliantly basic, benevolently brutal performance in “Get Out,” and now with “The Perfection,” where she continually shifts between victim and villain, it’s obvious that the “Girls” actress has incredibly daring taste when it comes to her film roles. What makes her so effective in these complex roles is the way that Williams’ preppy, pleasant-seeming demeanor— the wide, white surfaces of her teeth, the doe eyes, the dimples — can shape-shift between sinister or sweet, depending on the context. Sometimes it’s both.