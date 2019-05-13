At Cannes, Thierry Frémaux doesn’t want to talk about the alleged bad behavior of Quentin Tarantino and Alain Delon

“Cannes is always criticized because they are asked to do things other festivals aren’t asked to do. The Cannes Film Festival is asked to be absolutely perfect and impeccable,” Frémaux said. “It would show a lack of respect if you picked a film simply because it was by a woman. ...I was speaking to a newspaper editor, and they were saying, ‘Oh, well, gender parity — what about that?’ And I said: ‘Well, let’s start with you.’ Because I had five men opposite me. So you have to be careful whenever you read an editorial written by a male journalist. I feel like saying, ‘Well, why don’t you give up your place and give it to a woman?’”