Review: ‘Trial by Fire,’ starring Laura Dern, details a wrongful execution in Texas

Oscar-winning “Precious” screenwriter Geoffrey Fletcher’s script — adapted from both Grann’s article and Willingham’s real letters to Gilbert — is dutiful to the story’s facts in a way that draws out what’s naturally compelling, namely the prejudgment that doomed Willingham, and the friendship he nurtured that’s the reason we know his case today. The investigatory elements tend toward the race-against-time schematic, and certain lines are flinch-worthy, but the drama is certainly pre-loaded to anger us. The fiercely expressive Dern and the more colorfully explosive but still effective O’Connell — working his accent with extra drawl sauce — make the most of their scenes together, yet also the moments apart in which each clearly feels the other’s humanity spurring them toward a hopeful outcome. O’Connell, in particular, does a fine job never letting us forget that even inside a newly philosophical, reformed bad boy is still someone haunted, scared and mad.