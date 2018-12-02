Actor Ken Berry comes full circle in 1986 interview

At 15, he toured as a member of Horace Heidt's Youth Opportunity Program throughout the United States and in Europe. “It was an adventure — I wasn't smart enough to know how difficult it was,” he said. “I came back to Illinois and finished high school, went out to the coast and was drafted.” While in the Army, he won an all-Army talent contest, appeared on the “Ed Sullivan Show” and subsequently was offered a couple of screen tests. “That got me back to the coast again. Most of us come out to be stars … movie stars,” said Berry, who now lives in North Hollywood.