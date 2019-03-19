Meet Forky, the star of the new ‘Toy Story 4’ trailer

Hold off on the recycling! The newest “Toy Story 4” trailer has a plastic spork, and it’s not afraid to use it.
Forky, voiced by Tony Hale of “Veep” fame, is the newest toy to join the gang, thanks to an art project in little human Bonnie’s class at school. And yes, Forky is mostly a gussied-up spork, a.k.a. a spoon-fork.
“Forky is the most important toy to Bonnie right now,” Woody (Tom Hanks) advises the rest of the toys as they and the kid head out in an RV on family vacation. “We all have to make sure nothing happens to him.”
Alas, Forky complicates the plan.
“I am not a toy. I was made for soup, salad, maybe chili and then the trash,” the confused lightweight complains as the RV heads into the night — then he promptly flies out an open window and onto an open road. With Woody jumping out after him, the game is on.
Woody catches up with Forky and explains to the spork why he’s suddenly alive, googly eyes and all. Annie Potts’ Bo Peep lends a hand and a crook when she’s needed most, and she introduces Woody to the idea that he might stay lost forever.
The story travels through a carnival, around an RV park and likely down the familiar sentimental roads that the “Toy Story” franchise navigates so effectively. Just watch out for the talking baby doll and the marionettes. As in life, they are flat-out creepy.
“Toy Story 4” arrives in theaters June 21.