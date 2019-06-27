California Sounds: New music from Los Retros; a Chip and Tony Kinman retrospective

Los Retros, “Someone to Spend Time With” (Stone’s Throw). The Oxnard-based artist born Mauri Tapia who makes music as Los Retros created his just-released debut EP, “Retrospect,” in his family’s living room on an old mixer. He lives in there. It’s crammed with drums, keyboards and various other instruments that he used to craft seven lovely songs inspired by oldies, soft rock and Mexican balladeers of the 1960s.