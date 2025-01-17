Meet the Puerto Rican acts featured on Bad Bunny’s ‘Debí Tirar Más Fotos’

Throughout his career, Bad Bunny has collaborated with some big acts: Drake, J Balvin, Rosalía, Cardi B and more.

But to make “Debí Tirar Más Fotos” his “most Puerto Rican album ever,” he enlisted the help of Puerto Rico’s rising talent: students from Escuela Libre de Música (Los Sobrinos), RaiNao, Chuwi, Omar Courtz, Dei V and Los Pleneros de la Cresta.

He’s made a concerted effort to spotlight these acts, whether it be inviting Los Sobrinos and Los Pleneros de la Cresta on “ The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, ” or performing alongside Chuwi at his surprise concert in Río Piedras.

The homegrown acts chimed in on what this collaboration means for them and Puerto Rico.

RaiNao

Up-and-comer RaiNao added sultry top notes to the synth-dembow of “Perfumito Nuevo.”

Originally from Santurce, RaiNao, whose name is Naomi Ramírez, is a skilled saxophonist and composer with a fixation on hyperpop, reggaeton, R&B, dancehall and more.

“I connected a lot [to ‘Debí Tirar Más Fotos’] when listening to it,” said RaiNao.

“Puerto Rico has something that inevitably and beautifully sneaks in and stays with us. That magic is our meeting point and the creative force that brought us together for this album,” she added.

As an alumna of Escuela Libre de Música, the 31-year old was most excited to learn that students participated in the making of the album.

“Listening to the album transported me to a Friday dance band in the school lobby, so yes, it did make me remember vivid and well-valued experiences, sounds and images of my life and my country,” she said.

Chuwi

Sweetening the beachy air in “Weltita” are the soothing vocals of Chuwi, an indie quartet that packs a soft but powerful punch.

Made up of siblings Wilfredo “Willy” Aldarondo, Lorén Aldarondo, Wester Aldarondo, and friend Adrián López, the young band formed during the COVID-19 pandemic in the coastal city of Isabela. The group’s soulful sound, a mix of indie, jazz and tropical fusion, caught the attention of Bad Bunny, who, according to the musicians, added some of their songs to his playlists while homesick in L.A.

“He made his own playlist of what was playing in Puerto Rico, just to feel at home, and he told us he had a couple of our songs,” said Lorén Aldarondo.

During their jam session with Bad Bunny, the group was able to ad-lib an element unique to their hometown: the tale of Jacinto, a farmer who is dragged by his cow into a ocean blowhole, famously known as Jacinto’s pit cave.

“He told us to disrupt the song with whatever we wanted and left the room, literally,” said Lorén. “We started thinking, ‘What is playa to us?’”

At times, Chuwi’s discography ropes in sociopolitical commentary on topics such as the displacement of local Puerto Ricans.

“I feel like our generation is feeling these problems more deeply. We can’t buy houses … and we can’t find the jobs we studied for, and the dream was you can stay here and find a job,” said Lorén. “It’s not even social problems; it’s just real life to us.”

“The fact that Bad Bunny is highlighting not only our struggles but also our cultural beauty is really beyond awesome, and I’m honored that he thought of us and saw us compatible for this album,” she added.

Omar Courtz

Adding edge to the reggaeton-trap song “Veldá” is newcomer Omar Courtz, also known as “Ousi” to fans.

Hailing from Carolina, Omar Courtz, whose real name is Joshua Omar Medina Cortés, has toggled his singing style between reggaeton, trap R&B and house music. He was inspired to launch his music career after attending Bad Bunny’s “X 100pre” concert at the Choliseo in San Juan.

“That was the day I decided to pursue my dream of being an artist and making music,” writes Omar Courtz. “It was like seeing myself in a mirror while he sang onstage. It was a confirmation that you can be a big star with a new sound and with our music and our lyrics.”

The album’s salsa tracks, such as “Baile Inolvidable” and “La Mudanza,” are among his favorites, songs he regards as instant classics that will rank among popular records by Héctor Lavoe and Frankie Ruiz.

“On top of doing this album with his island in mind, I feel full of pride. It’s almost as if he taught the world who Puerto Rico is, how rich it is in culture, how beautiful our people are and everything we can give musically,” said Omar Courtz.

Next for Omar Courtz are two sold-out debut concerts at the Choliseo, where he first got the idea to pursue his talents.

Dei V

Kicking off the sensual trap song “Veldá” with his rumbling deep vocals is Dei V.

Born David Gerardo Rivera Juarbe in Carolina, Dei V was raised between the island and New York City, which heavily influenced his interest in reggaeton, pop and hip-hop.

“Puerto Rico is where my first smiles, my childhood, my first falls, my first mistakes, my first achievements [were]. Puerto Rico was everything,” writes Dei V.

“Growing up and really being part of that, and then having this gift from Bad Bunny to the people, it feels good to be able to contribute a grain of sand,” he added.

Bad Bunny’s festive themes in “Debí Tirar Más Fotos” remind him of holidays with his relatives, “all those beautiful moments with my family that we got together, ate lechon.” Even if he had not been part of the album, Dei V says he would have felt proud of it.

“I respect Bad Bunny a lot. I take it as an example, always giving respect to your country ... he who does not love his country does not love his mother. ... this was super special,” said Dei V.

Los Pleneros de la Cresta

Sprinkling in a heavy dose of sazón are Los Pleneros de la Cresta on the party plena “Café con Ron,” who also add in chorus vocals to “Baile Inolvidable” and “La Mudanza.”

Formed in 2013 by brothers Joseph Ocasio Rivera, Joshuan Ocasio Rivera, Jeyluix Ocasio Rivera and family friend Josue Roman Figueroa, Los Pleneros de la Cresta hope to preserve Puerto Rico’s rich culture of plena — traditional folk songs backed by a güiro, accordion and panderetas (handheld drums).

The band first came in contact with Bad Bunny last year while performing at the Festival de la Esperanza in San Juan. Joseph Ocasio Rivera, the group’s director, bravely suggested that he was ready to collaborate on a plena with the trap-reggaeton singer.

To his surprise, Bad Bunny revealed he was already working on something and was looking to tap them for a collaboration.

“I was speechless, because we didn’t realize that he was following our music or looking for us,” said Joseph. “One of our objectives, internationally, is to be respected and visible in the music industry,” said Joseph.

The instrumental contributions of students from Escuela Libre de Música, who have dubbed themselves “Los Sobrinos,” is a source of pride for Joseph. Both groups interrupted Jimmy Fallon’s monologue on the “The Tonight Show” on Jan. 13, when Bad Bunny co-hosted the show.

Joseph notes that many schools are at risk of closure due to the island’s ongoing economic crisis, and those that remain open seldom teach the traditional musicology of bomba, plena, danza, mazurca.

“What Benito did as a project was fortify and open opportunities, not just for us but for our ancestors, teachers and all Puerto Rican people seeking to preserve our rich cultural heritage,” said Joseph.