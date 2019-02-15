California Sounds: New music from Neil Hamburger, Claude Fontaine and the Long Ryders

The track is from a session at Kingsize Sound Labs, and from the opening rat-a-tat drumbeat the bona fides are on display. The song and video (shot at Valentine Studios in Studio City) feature musicians including guitarist Tony Chin, a founding member of the Jamaican studio group Soul Syndicate whose work can be heard on classic tracks by Augustus Pablo, Horace Andy and Tenor Saw. Bassist Ronnie McQueen drives the low end; he’s a founding member of Steel Pulse.