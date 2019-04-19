California Sounds: New L.A. music from Bryce Vine, Silversun Pickups, Shlohmo and Dwight Trible

But, obviously, it’s Trible’s voice that runs “Mothership,” and it resonates with Zeus-like authority on “Brother Where Are You (Mothership).” A song in which Trible lyrically follows a lost soul as he roams through unknown neighborhoods — John Sayles’ film “Brother from Another Planet” comes to mind — in it, his voice maneuvers across octaves with an ease of an artist at one with his muse.