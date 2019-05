Yesterday once more: The feel-good sadness of a Carpenters fan convention

One of the Carpenters’ greatest songs was an outlier, “Calling Occupants of Interplanetary Craft,” a seven-minute sci-fi opus that sent a playful message to aliens everywhere to come home to Earth. The whole convention, in a sense, had been making a call of its own, to fellow fans around the world and to Richard Carpenter himself, who, as Carpenters50th.com’s homepage took pains to point out, is not affiliated with the gathering. (He also declined an interview for this story.) It was no accident the celebration is minutes away from Richard’s home. Word goes out: If Richard were to drop by, it would be on Saturday night, during a panel discussion featuring session musicians, producers and historians.