Yesterday once more: The feel-good sadness of a Carpenters fan convention

Today, the Carpenters’ legacy is open for a new round of rediscovery and deconstruction. USC professor Karen Tongson, in her new book, “Why Karen Carpenter Matters,” argues that she “matters to people of color, immigrants, queer people, gender outlaws.” Last year, singer-songwriter Natalie Prass (who played Karen Carpenter on HBO’s “Vinyl”) released “Far From You,” a reverse image of the Carpenters’ “Close to You” that restores distance and pain to the picture. On psych-soft rock band Weyes Blood’s acclaimed new album “Titanic Rising,” singer Natalie Mering all but channels Carpenter, giving her an emotional autonomy she never had in her life. And in last year’s deranged horror film “Mandy,” a cult leader kidnaps a woman and forces her to submit to a Satanic inauguration. But first, he has a question for her: “Do you like the Carpenters?” Even today, Karen and Richard force us to choose.