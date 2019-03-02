Steven Spielberg to propose Oscar rules that could keep streaming films out of contention

The issue is in the news following this year’s Oscars, which for the second straight year included nominated Netflix releases, some of which only played in theaters for a few weeks. In addition to “Roma’s” limited theatrical run, the Coen brothers’ “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” also played in theaters for several weeks before being released on the streamer. “Roma” was nominated for 10 Oscars, while “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” was up for three. Among other streaming outlets, Amazon’s “Cold War” was nominated for three awards but went home empty-handed.