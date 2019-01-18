Ariana Grande flaunts her hard-earned bling in new '7 rings' video

“My dream has always been to be — obviously not a rapper, but, like, to put out music in the way that a rapper does,” she recently told Billboard. “I feel like there are certain standards that pop women are held to that men aren't. We have to do the teaser before the single, then do the single, and wait to do the preorder, and radio has to impact before the video, and we have to do the discount on this day, and all this …