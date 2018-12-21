Hear Barack Obama take the mic on Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'Hamilton' remix

“Hamilton” scribe and star Lin-Manuel Miranda released the final track in his long-running “Hamildrop” series, bidding adieu to the ongoing project with an assist from 44 himself: former President Obama.
Miranda, who’s on a publicity blitz for his latest star turn in Disney’s “Mary Poppins Returns,” shared each of the dozen “Hamilton”-related songs in the the lead-up to Thursday’s finale on Twitter and shared a behind-the-scenes photo with Obama.
During Obama’s first term, Miranda performed the Founding Fathers-inspired rap “Alexander Hamilton” during a White House poetry jam in 2009. That’s when he got inspired to write his blockbuster hip-hop musical, “Hamilton: An American Musical.”
The performer, who’s found immeasurable fame since, also performed “One Last Time” during a farewell presentation for the 44th president in 2017.
So it’s fitting that Obama was the guest on the final Hamildrop, “One Last Time (44 Remix),” with Christopher Jackson and gospel star Bebe Winans. The former president reads the lines of George Washington (with Jackson echoing the words in the background), reflecting on his own administration.
Here they are:
“Though, in reviewing the incidents of my administration
I am unconscious of intentional error
I am nevertheless too sensible of my defects
Not to think it probable that I may have committed many errors
I shall also carry with me the hope
That my country will view them with indulgence
And that after forty-five years of my life dedicated to its service with an upright zeal
The faults of incompetent abilities will be consigned to oblivion
As I myself must soon be to the mansions of rest
I anticipate with pleasing expectation that retreat
In which I promise myself to realize the sweet enjoyment of partaking
In the midst of my fellow citizens, the benign influence of good laws
Under a free government, the ever-favorite object of my heart
And the happy reward, as I trust
Of our mutual cares, labors and dangers”