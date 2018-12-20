Best of 2018: The many expressions of Latin pop

Rosalía’s stunning album “El Mal Querer” was unveiled to the world via a show-stopping lead single — 2 minutes and 29 seconds of sonic bliss combining the Spanish singer’s studies in flamenco roots with the hip-hop sensibility she grew up cherishing as a teen. The production and subtle touches of post-modern coolness are lovely, yes, but at the epicenter of “Malamente’s” transcendence is the beauty of Rosalía’s voice, which is able to express infinite amounts of longing and heartache. At 25, the future is all hers.