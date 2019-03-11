Beyoncé and Jay-Z to be honored by GLAAD for being LGBTQ allies

This year’s GLAAD Media Awards will recognize one of the music industry’s most influential power couples.
The Vanguard Award is presented to artists who have promoted acceptance of LGBTQ people. Past recipients include Britney Spears, Kerry Washington, Cher, Whoopi Goldberg, Janet Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor, Antonio Banderas, Demi Lovato, Eric McCormack and Jennifer Lopez.
“Beyoncé and Jay-Z are global icons and passionate defenders of human rights and acceptance for all people,” said GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis in a statement. “When Beyoncé and Jay-Z speak, the world becomes inspired and when it comes to LGBTQ people, their voices of acceptance have been heard loud and clear.”
Last year, Jay-Z was honored with GLAAD’s special recognition award for his song “Smile.” His mother, Gloria Carter, was featured in the song and music video, where she came out as a lesbian.
Madonna will also be honored during the organization’s media awards ceremony in New York City in May.
Ross Mathews will host this year’s 30th GLAAD Media Awards on March 28 at the Beverly Hilton.