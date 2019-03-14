Black Keys and Modest Mouse announce Let’s Rock concert tour

The Black Keys are reuniting after a four-year hiatus for a North American fall concert tour with Modest Mouse.
It will include three California dates, starting with a Nov. 17 show at Pechanga Arena San Diego. This will be followed by performances Nov. 19 at the Forum in Los Angeles and Nov. 20 at a yet-to-be-announced venue in San Francisco. (All tour dates appear below.)
The Let’s Rock tour will also feature performances by Shannon and the Clams, Repeat Repeat and Jessy Wilson on various legs of the concert trek.
Modest Mouse, the co-headlining act, is a Portland, Ore.-based indie-rock band led by Isaac Brock. The group has not released a new album since 2015.
Thursday’s announcement follows the recent release of “Lo/Hi,” the first new song by the Black Keys — singer-guitarist Dan Auerbach and drummer Patrick Carney — in five years.
Tickets for all tour dates go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. March 22, local time.
In an effort to thwart scalpers and resale agencies, the Let’s Rock tour has partnered for most dates with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform for a Verified Fan presale. Fans can register for the presale now through 10 p.m. Sunday at verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/theblackkeys.
Registered fans who receive a code will have access to purchase tickets before the general public, starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday and through 10 p.m. March 21, local time. A presale for Citi card members will be held concurrently online at citiprivatepass.com.
Black Keys/Modest Mouse Let’s Rock tour dates
Sept. 21 – Las Vegas – Life Is Beautiful festival
Sept. 23 – Denver – Pepsi Center*
Sept. 24 – Kansas City, Mo. – Sprint Center*
Sept. 25 – St. Louis – Enterprise Center*
Sept. 27 – Chicago – United Center*
Sept. 28 – Minneapolis – Target Center*
Sept. 30 – Cleveland – Quicken Loans Arena*
Oct. 1 – Nashville, Tenn. – Bridgestone Arena*
Oct. 2 – Columbus, Ohio – Nationwide Arena*
Oct. 4 – Milwaukee – Fiserv Forum#
Oct. 5 – Detroit – Little Caesars Arena#
Oct. 7 – Pittsburgh – PPG Paints Arena#
Oct. 8 – Grand Rapids, Mich. – Van Andel Arena#
Oct. 9 – Toronto – Scotiabank Arena#
Oct. 11 – Boston – TD Garden#
Oct. 12 – Washington, D.C. – The Anthem#
Oct. 14 – Philadelphia – Wells Fargo Arena#
Oct. 15 – Brooklyn, N.Y. – Barclays Center#
Nov. 5 – Sunrise, Fla. – BB&T Center^
Nov. 6 – Orlando, Fla. – Amway Center^
Nov. 8 – Raleigh, N.C. – PNC Arena^
Nov. 9 – Atlanta – State Farm Arena^
Nov. 12 – Houston – Toyota Center^
Nov. 13 – Austin, Texas – Frank Erwin Center^
Nov. 14 – Fort Worth – Dickies Arena^
Nov. 16 – Phoenix – Talking Stick Resort Arena^
Nov. 17 – San Diego – Pechanga Arena^
Nov. 19 – Los Angeles – The Forum^
Nov. 20 – San Francisco – TBA^
Nov. 22 – Portland, Ore. – Moda Center^
Nov. 23 – Tacoma, Wash. – Tacoma Dome^
Nov. 24 – Vancouver, Canada – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena^
* With Modest Mouse and Repeat Repeat
# With Modest Mouse and Jessy Wilson
^ With Modest Mouse and Shannon & the Clams
George Varga is a writer for the San Diego Union-Tribune.
