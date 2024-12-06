Advertisement
Music

Rauw Alejandro will bring his Cosa Nuestra world tour to the Intuit Dome in April

Rauw Alejandro poses for a portrait in a striped suit against a deep red backdrop
Rauw Alejandro announces his 2025 Cosa Nuestra world tour, which kicks off in April.
(Rauw Alejandro / The Lede Company)
By Nardine SaadStaff Writer 
Reggaeton superstar Rauw Alejandro will launch his Cosa Nuestra world tour this spring, bringing the road show to the Los Angeles area in April.

The Puerto Rican singer-songwriter kicks off the tour in Seattle on April 5 and will perform at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood on April 25.

The “Santa” and “Que Pasaría...” singer’s other California stops include an April 8 show at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento; April 12 at the Chase Center in San Francisco; April 13 at the Save Mart Center at Fresno State in Fresno; April 30 at Viejas Arena in San Diego; and a May 1 concert at the Honda Center in Anaheim. He’ll also play shows in Las Vegas, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Houston, Chicago and Boston before closing out the North American leg of the tour in Miami on May 30.

“Fans can expect an electrifying showcase of Rauw’s biggest hits and new music, delivering the genre-defying sound that has propelled him to global stardom,” concert promoter Live Nation said in a Friday statement, adding that Alejandro will bring “his unparalleled energy and artistry to stages across the U.S., creating an unforgettable live experience for fans.”

The tour announcement comes on the heels of the Nov. 15 release of Alejandro’s fifth studio album, “Cosa Nuestra,” which boasts the previously released singles “Touching The Sky,” “Déjame Entrar” and “Pasaporte” featuring Mr. Naisgai. The album was produced by El Zorro, Mag, Tainy, Pharrell Williams, Kenobi Sensei, Dimelo Ninow and Mr. Naisgai and is touted by Alejandro’s record label, Sony Music Latin, as marking a new chapter in his music career that showcases his “signature sensual lyrics and magnetic presence.” On Thursday, Alejandro dropped the music video for the featured track “Khé?” with Romeo Santos.

A list of tour dates on Rauw Alejandro's Cosa Nuestra World Tour
Rauw Alejandro will close out the North American leg of his Cosa Nuestra world tour in Miami.
(Rauw Alejandro / The Lede Company)

The genre-fusing entertainer, who has been nominated for four Grammy Awards and won two Latin Grammys, is a student of retired reggaeton king Daddy Yankee and late King of Pop Michael Jackson. Additionally, Alejandro further drew from the music of his predecessors by naming “Cosa Nuestra” after the eponymous 1969 album by salsa icons Héctor Lavoe and Willie Colón. The new album — whose title means “our thing” — is his first major project since he and singer Rosalía called off their engagement last year and touches on Alejandro’s high-profile romance and breakup on its titular track, as well as on “Se Fue” and “Amar de Nuevo.”

Tickets for the Cosa Nuestra world tour will be made available to those who sign up for a registration program, which began Thursday. The general on-sale begins Dec. 13 on LiveNation.com and presales through Citi, Verizon, Live Nation and Spotify will run throughout the week leading up to it.

