Even in the streaming music era, the box set endures. Here are some of the year's best

As the story goes, Dylan was nearly done with this album, which was to consist of intimate, nearly all-acoustic recordings made in New York of some of the sharpest and most revealing songs he’d ever committed to tape, including “Tangled Up in Blue,” “Idiot Wind,” and “You’re Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go.” But at the last minute — surprise — he changed his mind, booked more studio time in Minneapolis and had another go at several of the songs. All the New York sessions are available with the six-CD deluxe edition ($81.34), including anywhere from a half-dozen to 13 or 14 passes at these songs, plus the final versions of the Minnesota sessions. (RL)