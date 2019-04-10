Coachella at 20: How Beyoncé forever changed the desert festival

Beyoncé, who’d pushed back her Coachella debut from 2017 after becoming pregnant with twins, told the audience that the delay had given her time “to dream” up something special. And that intellectual ambition was easy to feel in a concert that used Beyoncé’s razzle-dazzle not merely to glorify herself — though there was plenty of that — but to tell a story about community, as when she steered her song “Freedom,” which here rode a heavy groove played on sousaphones, into a rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” often called the black national anthem.