Coachella at 20: Looking back at every festival

After a false start in 2017, this was finally the year of Beyoncé. Tollett recalls her set as “so fun and cerebral at the same time. It takes a lot of work to be that ambitious, to execute it.” Her concert would be discussed for months after, but the influence of Coachella is by now being felt in other ways. The Coachella name appears in surprising places. Oscar-winning “A Star Is Born” was partially filmed on the grounds of Coachella/Stagecoach, and the festival is name-checked in the “Black Panther” movie. “That’s kind of funny for a Marvel movie, and what that movie represents culturally,” says Tollett of the recognition. “It just made us feel so good.”