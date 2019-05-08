Latin legend + A-list pop star: Daddy Yankee's ‘Con Calma’ is the new ‘Despacito’

The remix of “Con Calma” is an inside-out revision of “Informer.” It puts Yankee on the now-in-Spanish hook from the original, which Yankee said changed how he saw Caribbean styles interacting with pop. Snow himself shows up too, with Perry on a new hook that harks back to her 2010 hit “California Gurls.” (Even if Perry’s frothy lyrics such as “Hola, me llamo Katy / A little mezcal got me feelin' naughty / I know that we don't speak the same language / So I'm gonna let my body talk for me” have drawn mild rebuke from Latin critics.)