The Cranberries debut ‘All Over Now’ to mark first anniversary of Dolores O’Riordan’s death

“I miss her awfully, specially today, as does the entire family,” O’Riordan’s mother, Eileen O’Riordan, added in the statement. “That said, I can’t think of a more fitting way to commemorate the first anniversary of her passing and to celebrate her life than to announce to the world the release of her final album with the band. She was very excited about this new album and was really looking forward to its release. I have no doubt that she is happy now and would be delighted with today's announcement.”