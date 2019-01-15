The Cranberries debut ‘All Over Now’ to mark first anniversary of Dolores O’Riordan’s death

The Cranberries debuted the single “All Over Now” on Tuesday to mark the first anniversary of lead singer Dolores O’Riordan’s death.
The new song comes ahead of the April release of the group’s eighth and final album, “In the End,” after which the Irish rock band plans to split after 30 years together.
“In honour of our dear friend and bandmate, Dolores, we present to you the final album from The Cranberries, ‘In The End,’” the band tweeted on Monday, ahead of Tuesday’s debut of “All Over Now.”
“All Over Now” chronicles a case of domestic abuse and features O’Riordan’s haunting voice, as well as the band’s signature blend of rock, alternative and pop.
O’Riordan was found dead in a London hotel exactly one year ago. An inquest later found that the 46-year-old had drowned accidentally after drinking. Incidentally, the song opens with the lyric, “Do you remember that night at a hotel in London?”
The band, best known for 1990s hits “Linger” and “Zombie,” said it completed the album using demos recorded in 2017.
“We knew this had to be one of the, if not the, best Cranberries album that we could possibly do,” guitarist and co-founder Noel Hogan said in a statement. “The worry was that we would destroy the legacy of the band by making an album that wasn’t up to standard.
“Once we had gone through all the demos that Dolores and I had worked on and decided that we had such a strong album we knew it would be the right thing and the best way that we could honour Dolores.”
“I miss her awfully, specially today, as does the entire family,” O’Riordan’s mother, Eileen O’Riordan, added in the statement. “That said, I can’t think of a more fitting way to commemorate the first anniversary of her passing and to celebrate her life than to announce to the world the release of her final album with the band. She was very excited about this new album and was really looking forward to its release. I have no doubt that she is happy now and would be delighted with today's announcement.”
Stephen Street produced the 11-track album, which “brings a remarkable career to a fitting and powerful closure,” the band said.
“While it is tinged with sadness following Dolores’ unexpected death,” the band said in a statement, “‘In The End’ is not a valediction, it is a celebration, one that stands as a powerful testimony to the life and creative work of Dolores and her brothers in music Noel [Hogan], Mike [Hogan], and Fergal [Lawler].”
The album’s track list is below:
- “All Over Now”
- “Lost”
- “Wake Me When It’s Over”
- “A Place I Know”
- “Catch Me If You Can”
- “Got It”
- “Illusion”
- “Crazy Heart”
- “Summer Song”
- “The Pressure”
- “In The End”