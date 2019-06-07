Dr. John and Louis Armstrong: Charismatic ambassadors from New Orleans to the world

“I felt like Louis as an ambassador to the world, and being from New Orleans, was a good thing for the city,” he said. Besides, “Like Miles Davis said, if Louis hadn’t played some stuff and opened up the door for a lot of cats, who would have did it?” Mac asked. “Louis was blessed in his way. And a lot of the cats who followed in his footsteps was blessed along the way. When they shifted some gears, that was a good thing, too. If music don’t move, it’s caught up in a trap and that’s never good. Music should never be in a trap.”