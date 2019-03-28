Review: Does George Strait require a ‘Honky Tonk Time Machine’?

“Honky Tonk Time Machine,” due Friday, is the singer’s follow-up to 2015’s “Cold Beer Conversation,” which came out after he said he was retiring from the road. As a result (or not) of that decreased visibility, the typically solid “Cold Beer” failed to produce a real-deal hit single at country radio — an unprecedented event for Strait, whose 2004 best-of was titled “50 Number Ones.”