Review: J Balvin and Bad Bunny are a Latin-pop dream team on ‘Oasis’

With its pinprick emotion and hazy atmospherics, “La Canción” is likely someday to replicate the very effect it describes when a listener in the future hears it and can’t help but recall the current explosion of creativity in Spanish-language pop. Thirty-four-year-old Balvin, who’s from Colombia, and 25-year-old Bad Bunny, who’s from Puerto Rico, are separately two of the biggest names in a growing international scene that also includes Ozuna, Rosalía and Cardi B (whose bilingual 2018 smash “I Like It” featured guest appearances by both men).