James Ingram’s voice defined the grown-up romance of quiet storm R&B

Yet as moving as I find this song, with an evolved idea of manliness that pop has unfortunately backtracked on since, “How Do You Keep the Music Playing?” is just one in a long line of similarly sensitive tunes that Ingram released throughout the ’80s. (For a sense of his competition at the time, consider that Ingram and Luther Vandross were both up for best new artist at the Grammys in 1982, an award that Sheena Easton somehow walked away with.)