Soul singer Jen Awad melds the grittiness of punk rock into Aretha-style R&B

At her Echo performances, she puts just as much thought into the visuals and coordination of her live set as she does into rehearsing the music. That attention to detail and desire to put on a show is, for her, “a sign of respect. This is me thanking you for your time, that I’m going to give you what you came for,” she said. “When James Brown performed, everyone dressed up. It’s putting a distance between the audience and performer. It’s the whole point of why I design clothes; it changes the atmosphere when you put something on.”