Review: 'Surviving R. Kelly' explores decades of alleged sexual abuse by the singer and an industry's complicity

In the series, Lizzette Martinez explains she was a teen when Kelly charmed her at a mall and flew her from her home in Florida to Chicago, where he put her up in a hotel room. She says he kept her confined there, demanded she call him Daddy, cut her off from her family, made her ask permission to use the restroom, had “his guys” follow her if she attempted to leave the room and demanded she perform sex acts on him in front of his friends.