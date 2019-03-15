Jenny Lewis isn't running away anymore

From the start, there was no specific sonic roadmap, but her collaborators helped drive the sound in a “classic” direction. Lewis again collaborated with Ryan Adams, as well as Don Was, Jim Keltner and Benmont Tench, who have played on most of her favorite classic rock songs.(The interview for this article was conducted before Adams, who also produced “The Voyager,” was accused in a report in the New York Times of sexual misconduct and abusive behavior by multiple women. After that story, Lewis wrote on Twitter that she is “deeply troubled by Ryan Adams’ alleged behavior. Although he and I had a working professional relationship, I stand in solidarity with the women who have come forward.” Through a publicist, Lewis declined to discuss further her relationship with Adams, who has denied the allegations.)