John Legend covers Led Zeppelin, oh so smoothly, at Hollywood Bowl season opener

Legend sounded fine doing all these covers, though he didn’t go very far in making any of them his own; “What’s Going On” felt even more faithful to Gaye’s original than when Legend performed it at the Bowl five years ago during a larger tribute to the artist whose blend of protest and emotion was a clear inspiration. And he was never less than skilled in his own tunes, including the slinky “Overload” and “A Good Night,” which had something of an early-’80s Lionel Richie vibe.