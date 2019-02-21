Music Picks: Robyn, Mazzy Star, Snarky Puppy, and more

Rising Chicago wordsmith Noname takes to the Wiltern stage to blur the lines between rap and poetry. The artist born Fatimah Warner has come a long way since her breakout verse on Chance the Rapper’s 2013 track “Lost.” Since then, she has toured with Ms. Lauryn Hill and earned both a devoted fan base and critical hype. The young luminary was declared one of the best rappers alive by Rolling Stone last year, getting darker and more complex — in both style and substance — on last year’s acclaimed “Room 25.” Come see why the album is being hailed as an instant cult classic. Tickets start at $39. The Wiltern, 3790 Wilshire Blvd., 7 p.m. Thursday.