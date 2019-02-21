Music Picks: Robyn, Mazzy Star, Snarky Puppy, and more

It’s a great week for comebacks — and come-ups — in L.A. shows. The days ahead offer long-awaited hiatus returns from pop and indie greats, alongside tastemaking gigs from jazz and rap acts en route to stardom.
Robyn
If you got burned on Valentine’s Day, go get your mojo back at this pair of shows with pop’s undisputed dancing queen at the Palladium. The Swedish icon returns from hiatus for her first L.A. shows in many years as part of Red Bull Music Festival Los Angeles, with smoldering production and celebratory jams in tow. Fans can look forward to a slate of new electronic and R&B-infused tracks from her acclaimed 2018 album “Honey,” plus empowering favorites like “Call Your Girlfriend” and “Dancing On My Own.” Bring your finest glitter and spandex. Tickets start at $59.50. Hollywood Palladium, 6215 Sunset Blvd., 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Noname
Rising Chicago wordsmith Noname takes to the Wiltern stage to blur the lines between rap and poetry. The artist born Fatimah Warner has come a long way since her breakout verse on Chance the Rapper’s 2013 track “Lost.” Since then, she has toured with Ms. Lauryn Hill and earned both a devoted fan base and critical hype. The young luminary was declared one of the best rappers alive by Rolling Stone last year, getting darker and more complex — in both style and substance — on last year’s acclaimed “Room 25.” Come see why the album is being hailed as an instant cult classic. Tickets start at $39. The Wiltern, 3790 Wilshire Blvd., 7 p.m. Thursday.
Mazzy Star
As if Mazzy Star’s music wasn’t soul-wrenchingly beautiful enough, the dream pop legends are quite literally taking fans to church with a show inside the glowing halls of Immanuel Presbyterian. The tour marks a difficult but welcome return for the band, following a hiatus and the death of longtime drummer Keith Mitchell in 2018. Last year also marked the band’s first output in five years with the release of its four-track Still EP, hinting that more new music could very well be on the way. Tickets start at $92.50. Immanuel Presbyterian Church, 3300 Wilshire Blvd., 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Dave Harrington Group
Dave Harrington is a polymath whose talents span New York’s jazz scene to live film scores to his psychedelic Nicolas Jaar collaboration Darkside. The latter is perhaps most closely aligned to his latest album, “Pure Imagination, No Country,” which sees Harrington delving further into jazz-electronic soundscapes while running with a trajectory all his own. Accompanied by his solo project group, expect Harrington and company to crack open his new batch of tracks for a boundary-expanding live show at Zebulon. Tickets start at $12. Zebulon, 2478 Fletcher Dr., 9 p.m. Thursday.
The LAnd Magazine Launch Party and Fundraiser with Open Mike Eagle, Baths, Nocando and more
Celebrate local music and local journalism with the launch of L.A.’s new grassroots magazine the LAnd with a night of music from dyed-in-the-wool L.A. mainstays. Rapper and comedian Open Mike Eagle leads the bash at the Echoplex alongside electronic musician Baths, rapper Nocando, band Los Muchachos de Dena, among others. The night will also feature spoken word by Amde Hamilton of the Watts Prophets, live screen printing and, of course, fresh copies of the new glossy mag. All proceeds go to support The LAnd. Tickets cost $18 in advance and $20 at the door, though no one will be turned away for lack of funds. Echoplex, 1154 Glendale Blvd., 8 p.m. Friday.
Snarky Puppy and the L.A. Phil
Enjoy a wild cruise through jazz, funk, and R&B as the Grammy-winning Brooklyn collective makes its anticipated debut with the L.A. Phil at Walt Disney Concert Hall. The group is expected to premiere fresh compositions alongside long-beloved tracks for a can’t-miss evening part of the Phil’s jazz series. Tickets start at $125. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave, 8 p.m. Saturday.