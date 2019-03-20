Music picks: Yoko Ono, Iron & Wine and more

What better way to celebrate the life and work with one of the most influential artists of the 20th century than with an evening of fierce, femme-forward talent? “BreatheWatchListenTouch: The Work and Music of Yoko Ono” features an ensemble of tour-de-force L.A. music talent performing Ono’s art and music to honor her 60-plus-year career. The night, produced in partnership with Anna Bulbrook and Girlschool L.A., boasts a can’t-miss lineup of rising voices and mainstays, including Sudan Archives, St. Vincent, Shirley Manson, KING, Francisca Valenzuela, Miya Folick, and many more. Tickets start at $32. Get ’em while you still can. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 South Grand Ave., 8 p.m. Friday.