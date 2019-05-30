R. Kelly charged with 11 new counts of sexual assault

R. Kelly faces a new, even more serious slate of sexual assault charges after Cook County prosecutors charged him with 11 additional felony counts on Thursday.
Some of the charges could carry sentences of up to 30 years in prison.
The new charges against the R&B singer stem from an alleged incident from 2010, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. The victim’s name was not released, but reportedly shares initials with a victim from Kelly’s previous round of sex assault charges in Cook County.
Kelly’s new charges include two counts of criminal sexual assault by force, two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse against a victim ages 13 to 16 and four additional counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault.
Kelly has a court date set for June 6 to address this new round of charges. He is currently free on $1-million bond following his February indictment on sexual abuse charges involving four victims, three of whom were underage at the time.
Those 10 counts in the February cases carry charges that could result in seven-year sentences. The new round of charges, classified as Class X felonies, could result in a sentence of up to 30 years if Kelly is convicted.
Kelly’s attorney, Steve Greenberg, told the Sun-Times that “We’ll see what the charges are, and we’ll proceed accordingly.”
“I know this much: it’s old,” Greenberg added. “They’re allegations from years ago.”