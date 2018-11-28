Mick Jagger reveals the band's thinking for the Rolling Stones' No Filter tour ahead of 2019 U.S. dates

“I thought it was going to rain all the time. We did a lot of gigs in the U.K. and I had ordered a lot of rain clothes but then never used them,” he said. “I was actually rather dreading this early spring-summer tour in northern Europe. We were thinking, ‘Why are we doing this? It’s going to be terrible.’ But it was beautiful, and very unusual. I think it only rained a little the day we played Dublin, and by the time we went on it was finished.