Advertisement

Rolling Stones postpone tour as Mick Jagger receives medical treatment

By Associated Press
Mar 30, 2019 | 6:55 AM
| New York
Rolling Stones postpone tour as Mick Jagger receives medical treatment
Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs in Nantarre, France, on Oct. 22, 2017. (Michel Euler / Associated Press)

The Rolling Stones are postponing their latest tour so Mick Jagger can receive medical treatment.

The band announced Saturday that Jagger was told by doctors “he cannot go on tour at this time.” The band added that Jagger “is expected to make a complete recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible.”

Advertisement

No more details about 75-year-old Jagger’s condition were provided.

The Stones’ No Filter Tour was expected to start April 20 in Miami.
Lost Mick Jagger and Carly Simon duet found after more than 45 years
Aug 22, 2018 | 9:20 AM

Jagger said in the statement that he hates letting the band’s fans down but he’s “looking forward to getting back on stage as soon as I can.”

Tour promoters AEG Presents and Concerts West advised ticket-holders to hold on to their existing tickets because will be valid for the rescheduled dates.

Advertisement
Advertisement