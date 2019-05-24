Ranked! The 21st century’s best (and worst) songs of the summer

We used Billboard’s statistics to determine each song of the summer since 2000 — and threw in Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber’s new duet as a top candidate for 2019. We then pitted all 20 against one another, measuring for quality (perfect to tragic) and for summery-ness (in terms of subject matter and/or sound), to find out which summer songs of the millennium were true classics and which mere seasonal flings.